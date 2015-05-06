Remembering a fallen hero

At the Lions Club’s Citizen of the Year dinner last month, honoree Jack Monaghan recalled a conversation he’d had with a young friend who had recently graduated from college. They were talking about what makes the Island such a special place. The younger man said simply, “Joey Theinert’s funeral.”

Mr. Monaghan paused during his speech and apologized for getting choked up. He said he still finds it difficult to speak of Joey’s passing. He was a mentor to both Joey Theinert and Joey Emmett when they were in high school.

Five years ago, on June 4, 2010, Lt. Joseph J. Theinert was killed by an improvised explosive device in Kandahar, Afghanistan while protecting his men.