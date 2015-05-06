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Around the Island

Remembering a fallen hero

By JoAnn Kirkland

CARA LORIZ PHOTO June 9, 2010: Nick Kestler is embraced by Police Chief James Read as he and stepbrothers Billy and Jimbo Theinert return to the motorcade after removing a yellow ribbon from the school marquee. After days of waiting, their brother Joe was finally home.
CARA LORIZ PHOTO
June 9, 2010: Nick Kestler is embraced by Police Chief James Read as he and stepbrothers Billy and Jimbo Theinert return to the motorcade after removing a yellow ribbon from the school marquee. After days of waiting, their brother Joe was finally home.

At the Lions Club’s Citizen of the Year dinner last month, honoree Jack Monaghan recalled a conversation he’d had with a young friend who had recently graduated from college. They were talking about what makes the Island such a special place. The younger man said simply, “Joey Theinert’s funeral.”

Mr. Monaghan paused during his speech and apologized for getting choked up. He said he still finds it difficult to speak of Joey’s passing. He was a mentor to both Joey Theinert and Joey Emmett when they were in high school.

Five years ago, on June 4, 2010, Lt. Joseph J. Theinert was killed by an improvised explosive device in Kandahar, Afghanistan while protecting his men.

COURTESY PHOTO |
COURTESY PHOTO |