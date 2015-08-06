PSEG portable generators ferried to the Island

For the third successive summer, generators are being placed on Shelter Island while debate continues about how to address power issues here. Fourteen large trucks carried the generators across Monday morning with the aid of North Ferry workers diverting traffic so that boats could accommodate one truck per trip.

Last week the Town Board passed a resolution turning thumbs down on an effort by PSEG for a substation on land adjacent to the Shelter Island Historical Society on Route 114, .

At the same time, Southold Supervisor Scott Russell has reiterated that he will take whatever action necessary to avoid a second attempt to run cables underwater to connect with a substation in Greenport West.

Bortech, a subcontractor to the Long Island Power Authority, failed in its attempt at placing the cables two years ago, but the disruption to residents on the North Fork was so extensive that the utility company had to pay to relocate a number of residents that summer.

The residents had only just recovered from damage to their houses caused by Superstorm Sandy when the LIPA/Bortech project began.

They complained of noise, dirt, traffic diversions and other disruptions to their lives.

j.lane@sireporter.com