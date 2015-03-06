UPDATE : Missing woman found

Just after 9 a.m. today, Police Chief Jim Read reported that Phoebe Fairweather, a 22-year-old woman who had been missing since yesterday, had been located.

Below is the original Reporter post.

The Shelter Island Police Department reported at 6 a.m. today that a 22-year-old woman is missing.

In a statement, the department said officers were searching for Phoebe Fairweather, described as a white female weighing 110 pounds and 5 feet seven inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ms. Fairweather went missing yesterday, June 2, from Ram Island Road. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a short, navy-colored jacket, a green hairband and blue sneakers with white stripes.

The police have described Ms. Fairweather as “suffering with mental and medical vulnerabilities” and is “possibly disoriented, lost and/or confused.”

The police advised residents to check their properties, outbuildings and vehicles for any sign of the missing woman.

Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read said this morning that anyone who has seen Ms. Fariweather or have any information regarding her whereabouts to immediately contact the police at 631-749-0600.