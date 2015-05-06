Police set safe boating classes

The Shelter Island Police Department will offer the four-hour Safe Boating Classes now required by New York State for anyone born after May 1, 1996, to operate a power boat. All jet ski operators must also have a Safe Boaters Certificate.

The classes will take place at the Shelter Island Emergency Services Building on Manwaring Road on June 23 and 24 between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. The courses are without charge, but there is a $10 fee to process the state certification for those 18 years old or older.

Those taking the course must be at least 10 years old.

To register, call Shelter Island Police at 749-0600 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

For additional information, you can reach instructor Peter Vielbig at 749-1801 or 609-306-1114.

j.lane@sireporter.com