New blue cruiser added to Shelter Island Police Dept. fleet

The Shelter Island Police Department has welcomed a black sheep into the family. Well, change that color to blue and emphasize the word “welcome.”

A new police cruiser has been turning heads for a few weeks around town because of its amped-up appearance.

Among a fleet of white SUVs, the new cruiser sports a dark blue color as well as a crest on the side identical to the patch the officers wear on the sleeves of their uniforms.

The new Ford Police Interceptor utility model is also slightly smaller in size and has better fuel efficiency than the rest of the police department’s fleet.

Police Chief James Read said that besides the new look, there’s not much that’s different about the new vehicle.

This year’s addition is simply part of a recurring process. “Generally, we try to replace a car a year,” Chief Read said. Once a cruiser reaches anywhere from 130,000 to 159,000 miles, a new one is brought in.

According to the chief, the choice of the navy blue exterior is nothing more than a return to a more classic, traditional look. And it appears that this black sheep won’t be the odd one out for very long. In coming years, the replacements will all boast the new style and color scheme as the department gradually makes the transition to an all-blue fleet.

Inside the vehicle, despite a smaller frame, the new cruiser looks nearly identical to the older SUVs. It is set up with the same computer systems, equipped with the same technology that connects the driver to both Shelter Island Police headquarters and to the New York State Police and allows an officer to write tickets electronically.

The rest of the interior is essentially the same as well, and the trunk is stocked with the same set of equipment.

While the new sleek look may make it seem otherwise, the new cruiser will not be used for anything special.

Chief Read appeared happy with the decision to make the change. When asked what the general reaction has been, he replied, “People love it.”