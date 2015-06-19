Live from the Marie Eiffel Market

If you were lucky enough to be buying a croissant last Wednesday morning at Marie Eiffel Market, you may have been treated to an impromptu musical performance by world-class musicians.

Members of the Perlman Music Program’s Chamber Music Master Class, Jia Kim (cello), Yannick Rafalimanana (piano), Stephen Tavani (violin) and Dana Zemtsov (viola) played five classical pieces before heading outside to the terrace to eat their lunches.

They played the mini-concert as a thank you to proprietor Marie Eiffel, who had given them a discount when they ate there the day before. Before they left, she handed them coffee and a pear/almond tart. Gratis.

Just before they rushed back to their rehearsal in preparation for their Master Class with Maestro Itzhak Perlman, they stopped to pose for a photograph.

The finale of Master Class Celebration Concerts will be tonight, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the Shore Road Campus.

The concerts are free but reservations are required and space is limited. Call 212-877-5045 for more information.