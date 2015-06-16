Legislators establish a utility consumer advocate

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) has been aggressively battling an increase sought by PSEG to cover increased costs of transporting fuel to Long Islanders, according to the company. Now Mr. Thiele has joined colleagues in succeeding in passing legislation to create a state Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate to protect New Yorkers from what he sees as “exorbitant rate increases” by utility companies.

“The UCA would level the playing field between powerful utility providers and East End families to ensure transparency and accountability,” Mr. Thiele said.

Not only would the UCA represent consumers in terms of fighting rate hikes, but would intervene in other residential utility matters, he said.

While the Public Service Commission and the Utility Intervention Unit represent consumers, but neither is independent nor has a direct responsibility to advocate solely for ratepayers, Mr. Thiele said.

States that have a Utility Consumer Advocate have positively demonstrated the benefit to ratepayers, he said.

The governor would be charged with appointing the UCA, subject to state Senate confirmation and those on the UCA would serve a six-year term.

“The establishment of a UCA will not only give New York consumers an active voice, but also increase oversight in how utility rates are set and services provided,” the assemblyman said.

j.lane@sireporter.com