Hundreds of dead fish now washing up in Southold Town

Bunker fish lined the bay shores of Southold Town Sunday morning, days after the latest massive fish kill reports in Riverhead and Southampton towns.

Southold officials and a local biologist investigating recent die-offs said they weren’t certain if the dead fish made their way out from Riverhead or if it points to a more localized issue in Southold Town.

The Reporter was in touch with several sources Monday morning who said there have been no sightings of dead fish in Island waters.

Fish could be counted by the dozens on beaches at the end of Camp Mineola and Marratooka roads in Mattituck and at New Suffolk Beach Sunday. Hundreds of fish could be seen lining the shoreline at Nassau Point in Cutchogue.

Last week turtles along with fish were reported to be dying. The most likely culprit is a marine biotoxin caused by a red tide algae bloom, according to the findings of a state pathology lab investigating the die-off. With fish reportedly dying by the thousands, the state and county have closed several East End creeks and bays after finding evidence of the toxins.

Flanders Bay and western Shinnecock Bay were added to the list of local water bodies where the harvesting of shellfish is temporarily prohibited, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced.

Three North Fork creeks — Meetinghouse and Terry creeks in Aquebogue and James Creek in Mattituck — were also shut down by the state in the last two weeks.

The notice bans fishermen from harvesting shellfish or carnivorous gastropods — like whelks, conchs and moon snails — from the creeks and bays.

According to the DEC, elevated levels of saxitoxin were found in mussel samples. Saxitoxin can be harmful to humans and animals if consumed, according to the DEC.