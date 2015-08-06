Hit the button on the 10k Community Fund site

If you want to contribute to the Shelter Island 10k Community Fund that supports a large number of activities here, the easiest way is to access the fund’s website directly at www.shelterislandcommunityfund.com. The Community Fund provides scholarships and supports various projects undertaken by such local organizations, including the Educational Foundation, Shelter Island Library, Mashomack Preserve, the Ambulance Service, and the American Legion Mitchell Post 281.

j.lane@sireporter.com