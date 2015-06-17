Going to the dogs — and other critters

Who do you call when a runaway cockatiel lands on your head while out raking your yard?

That would be was Beau Payne, who fielded the call as one of the first inquiries after he assumed the position of the town’s go-to person for all animal concerns, or animal control officer. The coveted pet bird escaped from a Southold home before making it all to way to Silver Beach.

When Mr. Payne went to return the pet, he learned that Southold and surrounding areas had been decked out in “Lost Bird” signs in an effort to bring the flyaway home.

Six months ago, Mr. Payne took the leash from former Dog Warden George Butts, and assumed the more extensive role of animal control officer, which pays $13,000 a year.

According to the Shelter Island Police Department, Mr. Payne “responds to animal-related calls” and also takes on dog warden responsibilities of “enforcing the local laws that pertain to dogs in the town.”

Owner of three rescue dogs himself, Mr. Butts served as the dog warden — don’t call him dog catcher — for 13 years. He “kept track of all dogs on the Island” and dealt, most regularly, with “dogs running at large.”

Despite the new title, Mr. Payne still deals almost exclusively with similar dog-related incidents and laws.

However, in the past few months, his calls have involved a range of wildlife including turkeys, turtles, seagulls and — of course — deer. The only animal incidents, in fact, that Mr. Payne does not get involved with are private “nuisance problems,” such as a live-in families of bats or raccoons. These types of critter situations are taken care of by private wildlife removal companies.

As far as his dog warden duties, Mr. Payne regularly deals with calls regarding loose or lost pets. Because of an Island-wide “leash-law,” Mr. Payne said all dogs have to be within “reasonable control of the owner at all times.”

All dogs also must be licensed, although seeking out unlicensed pets is not in his job description. Both Mr. Payne and the Police Department only address the issue of licenses, or lack of, if they “come across it.” Even then, minor issues usually result in a warning or a reminder of town policies. Subsequent issues then typically result in disciplinary actions.

“For less serious things, we try to get compliance first,” Mr. Payne said.

But he’s not so lenient with more serious offenses. In the case of an attack or a bite, for example, he will issue a court summons.

While the work of an animal control officer can be serious, former Dog Warden Butts remembers the job fondly as a fun job for a lover of animals. And Animal Control Officer Payne seems to be enjoying it as well.

The young North Ferry captain and active outdoorsman, said the position “seemed like a good fit” considering his background with dogs and wildlife.

Although, as Mr. Butts indicated, a big part of the job is, in fact, dealing with people.