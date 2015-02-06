Gilrein to speak to Deer & Tick Committee

The Shelter Island Deer & Tick Committee will hear from Cornell Cooperative Extension entomologist Dan Gilrein at its Wednesday morning meeting this week Dr. Gilrein was among those involved with the initial deployment of 4-poster units on Shelter Island and other communities when a pilot program was launched several years ago by Cornell University and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

He wrote the main report on Shelter Island following the pilot program.

While acknowledging that no one has all the answers about what it takes to control the tick population spreading Lyme and other diseases in the area, he has been a proponent of using the units.

The meeting at Town Hall is scheduled tomorrow at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.

j.lane@sireporter.com