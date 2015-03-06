Gilrein: Questions loom on how to control tick-borne diseases

Shelter Island’s Deer & Tick Committee learned Wednesday morning that its own goals to decrease tick-borne illnesses are shared by the people who initiated the 2008-2011 pilot program on the use of 4-poster units. Cornell Cooperative Extension entomologist Dan Gilrein, one of those integrally involved in that program, suggested at a meeting at Town Hall that municipalities need to consider hiring wildlife biologists to help develop deer management plans, estimate deer populations and study animals on which ticks feed.

At the same time, he said he knows money is scarce.

One study he and his colleagues have done is assessing the impact of 4-posters on reducing the tick population, Mr. Gilrein said. But he pointed to several areas that still need more exploration, including:

• Educating the public about how to identify ticks, protect themselves from being bitten and manage the tick population in landscaping.

• Conducting more surveillance about the life cycles of various types of ticks, the pathogens they carry and the animals on which they feed.

• Continuing to track tick counts.

• Conducting more research on alternative controls, including repellent and biocontrols.

• Exploring improvements that might be made to 4-posters to make them more effective.

• Coordinating the use of 4-posters with deer management efforts.

He made it clear that his role isn’t to advocate for use of the 4-posters, but to provide information garnered during the original pilot study and subsequent findings.

“I’m not saying I’m promoting this,” Dr. Gilrein said about 4-posters. “I’m neutral on this,” he added, advising that each community must make its own decisions about where to put its money in fighting the battle to decrease tick-borne illnesses.

Some conclusions drawn in the May 2011 report of the original pilot program continue to raise questions about the effectiveness of 4-posters, given the estimated $4,000 to $5,000 cost of deploying and maintaining each.

And it was some of those questions that led to an encounter between Committee Chairman Mike Scheibel and member Marc Wein Wednesday.

Describing himself as an initial advocate who raised money in the community to support the 4-poster program, Mr. Wein asked for a few minutes to set the stage for questions he had for Mr. Gilrein.

After describing his own research based on 4-poster programs that, he said, had limited effectiveness in some other communities, he had concluded that the program was increasingly expensive, discouraging hunters who otherwise might be doing more to cull the herd on the Island and was being abandoned by many other communities that had tried them.

Mr. Scheibel interrupted him after about two minutes and said if he had a specific question, he should ask it.

When Mr. Wein asked for three more minutes, Mr. Scheibel countered sharply with one minute. At that, Mr. Wein put down his statement and abruptly stopped talking as Mr. Scheibel began calling for questions from others.

But Mr. Wein came back to get in several questions to which Mr. Gilrein responded.

The entomologist said Mr. Wein was wrong to say that no other communities were embracing the program. He has had several requests from communities in the Hudson Valley area considering implementing 4-poster programs and the program is being considered in other parts of the state, including Springs on the South Fork.

Mr. Wein said his information had come from someone with whom he spoke at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

If a community can address its tick problem without 4-posters, that’s fine, Mr. Gilrein said. But he suggested that any community plagued by tick-borne diseases should look at all options.

He acknowledged that there has been “a lot of controversy” about use of the units.

To Mr. Wein’s question about whether the use of the tickicide permethrin on the 4-posters was discouraging hunters, only hunter Beau Payne could weigh in, saying he thought some hunters had stopped for that reason and gone to communities where 4-posters weren’t in use.

But he said he thought there were a lot of factors that have resulted in a dramatic drop in hunting here that Mr. Wein said was 66 percent less than before the units were deployed.

Referring to the warnings on permethrin and how it should be used and steps hunters should employ in dealing with carcasses of deer exposed to permethrin, Mr. Wein said, “Were I a hunter, this is scarier than it says on a pack of cigarettes.”

Mr. Wein also questioned what he saw as an escalation of corn used to attract the deer to the 4-poster units, saying that the numbers he has received show that it’s up from slightly more than 12 pounds per unit per day in 2008 to 60 pounds per unit per day. He later corrected himself and said figures this year are at about 40 pounds of corn per unit per day.

Nick Ryan, who deploys and maintains the units, provided some numbers at the meeting later saying they were not all correct. Checking his records, he reported that the average was 41 pounds of corn per day per unit and that only once did he recall an incident where 75 pounds of corn were used.

Mr. Gilrein pointed out that there were 60 units on the Island, not the 38 units currently. Mr. Ryan said that during the pilot program, the units weren’t being filled as regularly as he fills them now — twice a week.

Committee members Jim Colligan, during the meeting, and Jackie Black, following the meeting, said they thought the committee needs to address Mr. Wein’s questions in future meetings as they continue to explore the best means of reducing the incidence of tick-borne diseases on the Island.

j.lane@sireporter.com