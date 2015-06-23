Fed red tape closes craft brewery

The Shelter Island Craft Brewery that opened its doors for a “soft” opening just a few days earlier, promptly closed them last Friday — just before one of the season’s biggest weekends.

With the Shelter Island 10K on Saturday and Father’s Day on Sunday, owner Jim Hull, with a New York State Liquor Authority license, thought he was well positioned for a grand opening on the corner of Route 114 and Jaspa Road. The problem was lack of federal government approval for his operation.

On Friday Mr. Hull got a visit from Shelter Island Police Department Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg delivering the message from the feds that the brewery would have to close its doors.

“It’s just a tough thing,” given that the season for his operation is essentially during the brief summer months, Mr. Hull said.

He filed all forms and paid necessary fees, he said. He also thought he had submitted all requested financial information.

“I should have researched it a little deeper,” Mr. Hull said.

Now he has Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) trying to cut through federal red tape so he can reopen for the July 4 weekend. If Mr. Zeldin can’t get it done, he’ll push ahead with a request to Senator Charles Schumer, he said.

He thinks it’s the Department of Agriculture that is holding up his paperwork, but has been unable to reach anyone there.

An Internet check reveals that breweries fall under the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms.

Those customers who visited the brewery in the few days it was open provided positive feedback about both the beer and the ambiance, Mr. Hull said.