Exercising its way back to FITness

Two years ago a town resident declared the FIT Center as “dying a slow death.”

Less than 20 months later, the town’s gym is thriving. The renewal is due to new equipment, but more importantly, improved sanitary conditions, attracting a large number of Shelter Island residents who exercise there regularly, according to its director, Garth Griffin.

Membership that had slumped to fewer than 250 people is up to 330 and expected to reach 350 by year’s end, Mr. Griffin said. It’s not everything he would like it to be, but it has definitely come a long way from the days when the death knell was being sounded.

Major changes are taking place, including working out a new contract between the town and the Shelter Island School District, which owns the property where the gym is located. The contract has lapsed and has been unattended to for years, despite both sides wanting to continue the arrangement in which neither makes any profit, but also, neither suffers any loss.

The fees residents pay are meant to cover expenses, including heat and air conditioning, electricity and equipment and maintenance, Mr. Griffin said.

Upcoming is a change on the board overseeing the FIT Center, ensuring that both the town and school district are represented.

Membership arrangements have changed so that residents receive cards enabling them use of the premises for a full year from the day they register. In the past, it was an annual fee, so if someone started after the first of the year, they had to renew by January of the next year, despite the number of months covered by their original membership.

A family can use the center for a full year for $340 or both the FIT Center and tennis courts for $430. Individual memberships for the center alone are $220 or $300 for both the center and tennis courts.

Members can work out by themselves or seek advice from trainers. Professional physical therapy is also done at the FIT Center.

Full time college students are charged $100 a year and EMS workers $170. Guests of residents or those staying at hotels and B&Bs on the Island can pay a $15 per day fee to use the facilities.

The town’s gym grew out of a community fundraising drive in 1997, spearheaded by two students — Maura Regan and Lila Piccozzi. They were high school juniors and co-presidents of the Student Council at the time and wanted to leave a significant gift to the school when they graduated.

They were tired of a small closet space that served as a workout area for athletes. They formed a steering committee and set about raising funds that led to the creation of the center and tennis courts.

Mr. Griffin, the town’s recreation director, has managed the FIT Center program since 1998. He’s pleased with the improvements that have been made, but still wants a couple of pieces of apparatus made for home gyms to be replaced with professional equipment.

A staff of professionals offers assistance on how to correctly use each piece of equipment. Busiest hours this time of year are early mornings and the shift from 11 a.m. to noon and on weekends between 1 and 2 p.m.

“It’s a social thing too,” Mr. Griffin said.