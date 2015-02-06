Democrats rally at Pridwin for campaign 2015 kick off

The Shelter Island Democratic Committee hosted a candidate’s night at the Pridwin Hotel last Sunday night, kicking off the campaign season.

In the photo above, SIDC Chair Heather Reylek introduces a happy bunch of political warriors. From left, Supervisor Jim Dougherty, Southampton Councilwoman Bridget Fleming (candidate, Suffolk County Legislature), Shelter Island Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio, Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr., Assessor BJ Ianfolla, Jim Colligan (candidate, Shelter Island Town Council), Quinn Karpeh (candidate, Shelter Island Assessor), Babylon Supervisor and Suffolk County Democratic Committee Chair Rich Schaffer, Southampton Supervisor Anna Throne-Holst (2016 candidate U.S. Congress).