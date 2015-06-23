CPF bill with water provisions in governor’s hands

The New York State Legislature has extended the Community Preservation Fund for another 20 years and provided that East End towns could, by referendum, allow up to 20 percent of money collected to be used for water remediation purposes.

The vote in the Assembly was 116-0, according to Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr.’s executive assistant Laura Tooman. Mr. Thiele was the sponsor of the legislation. Similarly, the vote in the Senate on an identical bill sponsored by Senator Kenneth LaValle was 61 in favor with two members excused, she said.

“In light of the well-known water quality crisis on Long Island and the East End, as witnessed with the two recent fish kills in the western Peconics and the Peconic River, this legislation will play a key role in providing a funding mechanism to address our water quality issues,”Ms. Tooman said..

The original bill provided that the 2 percent fee paid by buyers of properties in the five East End towns would be used to preserve open spaces. But Mr. Thiele and Mr. LaValle championed the legislation allowing for municipalities to decide to fund water projects.

The bill now goes to Governor Andrew Cuomo for a signature.

Supervisor Dougherty described the governor’s bill signing process as “Byzantine,” saying it was unclear what the governor’s time table is. But his signature will determine if Shelter Island can put a proposition on the November ballot or would have to delay a vote until November 2016.

The “little bit of money” the town might get isn’t likely to have much affect on replacing aged septic systems, according to Hoot Sherman, who is chairing the towns Water Advisory Committee. But Mr. Sherman said it could help to defray the costs of a study to determine water quality issues on the Island.

For the first quarter of 2015, Mr. Thiele reported the Island had received $410,000 in CPF money.

j.lane@sireporter.com