Children’s service at Union Chapel

Reverend Stephen Fearing, pastor of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, will lead the morning worship at Union Chapel in the Grove on Sunday, June 28 at 10:30 a.m. This service is focused on worship for children and will feature lessons read by young adults and music geared for a youthful audience.

The music will be led by Chapel organist Linda Betjeman and sung by Islander Lisa Shaw.

Refreshments and children’s activities will follow the service.

Reverend Fearing is a 2014 graduate of Columbia Theological Seminary, one of the 10 seminaries affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), where he graduated with both a Master of Divinity and a Master of Arts in practical theology, emphasizing worship, music and liturgy.

Born in Tennessee and raised in Georgia, he is a 2010 graduate of Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina where he majored in religion. An avid musician, he plays several instruments and most recently served as the interim choir director at Westminster Presbyterian Church outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

Reverend Fearing was installed and ordained as the pastor of Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Sunday, July 27, 2014.

The following Sunday, July 5, will be Historical Society Sunday and will feature Island historian Chuck Olton.

This year, Union Chapel in the Grove is celebrating its 143rd year of nondenominational services on Shelter Island.