Bucks Opening Day against North Fork

Finally.

After two consecutive rain delays to begin the month of June the Shelter Island Bucks finally took the field yesterday for their home opener against the North Fork Ospreys.

The Bucks lost a close one, 5-3, but received solid play from starting pitcher Andrew Ciocia of Jacksonville University and timely hitting from Ryan Sabo of Southern Illinois University.

Shelter Island’s Hampton’s Collegiate Baseball League team had opened on the road with two lopsided results, a 7-2 win over the Sag Harbor Whalers followed by an 11-4 blowout loss delivered by the Southampton Breakers, before Shelter Island returned home to Fiske Field on Thursday.

“We were right there with them,” said Bucks Head Coach Jamie Quinn about the loss to the Ospreys. “Our bats are going to get hot, we’ll come back and get [Westhampton] on Saturday.”

Brief pre-game festivities were held in honor of two Islanders, who have passed away — Lt. Joseph Theinert, killed in action five years ago in Afghanistan, and Bucks fan Linda Strom. The team wore black patches on their uniforms in honor of Ms. Strom and camouflage hats in remembrance of the fourth anniversary of Lt. Theinert’s death. Members of Strom’s family threw out the opening pitch, after local girls Emma Martinez, Olivia Overstreet and Francis Reagan sang the national anthem.

Shelter Island got off to a slow start against the Ospreys, allowing three runs over the first two frames. Untimely errors in both innings allowed North Fork three runners to advance into scoring position before they scored on base hits to left field. Andrew Ciocia threw four subsequently strong innings, allowing no additional runs and striking out five batters.

“We started off behind the eight-ball,” Coach Quinn said. “We weren’t getting ahead of batters.”

An improved Bucks defense would keep North Fork off the scoreboard for the next four innings, though the Bucks offense remained stagnant until the sixth. “Their pitcher [Danny Pobereyko] was really locating his corners,” Sabo said. “We couldn’t get much off of him.”

Sabo’s RBI single in the sixth inning finally allowed Shelter Island to break through the stingy Osprey defense. “We got more aggressive in the sixth,” he said, “especially once they brought in the new pitcher.”

After Sabo stole second base, outfielder Dominic Brugnoni continued the offensive fireworks with single to centerfield that drove in both Sabo and second baseman Chris Hess.

Bucks announcer Dr. Frank Adipietro informed the crowd during the eighth inning that Hess was recently named to the Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American team. The rising sophomore at the University of Rhode Island, who had 4 RBIs and was batting .375 through his first two HCBL games, walked and scored a run on Thursday evening.

North Fork would reclaim the lead in the seventh, as Bucks relief pitcher Merritt Huber loaded the bases before hitting and walking two Ospreys, thus allowing Jake Lieberman to score. Their opponents would later push the Bucks’ deficit to two when Bobby Honeyman tripled and quickly and then scored.

Bucks closer Spencer Bunting briskly retired the final Osprey batters in the ninth inning but was unable to receive the offensive support to overcome North Fork’s lead.

In spite of the rocky start to the season, Coach Quinn remained upbeat following the game. “We’ve just got to be more sure of the ball on defense and get some timely hitting, and we’ll be fine,” he said.

Of course, plenty of time remains for improvement — the Bucks will play 39 more games before playoffs commence in late July.