Brownlie and Smith win Dering Harbor Village Board elections

Incumbents Heather Brownllie and Richard Smith will retain their seats on the Dering Harbor Village Board of

Trustees with 38 and 40 votes respectively in the Tuesday, June 16 election.

Challengers Alfredo Paredes polled 27 votes and Rob Ferris, 25.

A total of 66 ballots were cast, 21 on site at Village Hall and 45 by absentee ballot. One absentee ballot was disqualified.

Two challenges were made by resident Patrick Parcells, compared to 11 in the village’s run-off election last year for the position of mayor and one trustee seat. In the 2014 election, there were 50 ballots cast, resulting in the tie vote; 72 ballots were counted in the special run-off election.

The two-year terms for the re-elected trustees begin at the village’s reorganization meeting in July.