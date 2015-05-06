At Shelter Island School, it’s only a drill

Should you be riding by Shelter Island School Monday afternoon around 2:15 and see students being evacuated from the building rapidly, worry not. It’s simply a drill, Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik said. The school is required to practice evacuations from time to time to ensure everyone is readyfor a real emergency and a quick exit from the building and relocation of students.

The event will begin as a regular fire drill with students lining up inside the building, then exiting onto the tennis courts. Actual dismissal from school Monday will take place from that area with bus pick ups from Duvall Road.

In letters to parents sent Friday, Mr. Skuggevik asked those who pick up their own children to do on Duvall Road, but to access that road from Smith Street since the Route 114 entrance to Duvall will be blocked by Shelter Island Police.

Because this is only a drill, all regularly scheduled after school activities will take place so those who participate will be able to return to the building.

“While we hope a true emergency evacuation is never necessary, we believe it best for everyone to be prepared,” Mr. Skuggevik said.

j.lane@sireporter.com