1 arrest, 12 tickets on week’s Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

On Saturday, June 13, Patrick Petschnig of Shelter Island was driving on Smith Street when he sideswiped a parked vehicle belonging to Kristine G. Thilberg of Shelter Island. Both vehicles had minor damage to the side-view mirrors. Mr. Petschnig, 25, left the scene of the accident, but as a result of a police investigation, was subsequently arrested at about 6:30 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and unlicensed operation.

He was held overnight, arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Todd Hartford, 51, of Mystic, Connecticut was given a ticket on Route 114 on June 6 for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Luis A. Tenen-Bacuilima, 51, of Calhoun, Mississippi was driving on South Ferry Road on June 9 when he was ticketed for making an improper signal and for driving without a license.

Also on the 9th, Jaime Montoya, 48, of Uniondale, New York was stopped on Manwaring Road and given two tickets, one for speeding — 63 mph in a 35-mph zone — and one for driving without a license.

Sarah E. Follett, 39, of Brooklyn and Luigi Pizzo, 45, of Patchogue were each given summonses on North Ferry Road on June 12 for driving while using cellphones without hands-free devices.

Aidan L. Monti, 19, of Shelter Island was ticketed on New York Avenue on June 12 for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. Police seized his vehicle in accordance with Suffolk County law on prior coonvictions.

Javier Gilmer Arnoldo Ramirez, 28, of Chicago, Illinois was given two tickets at the intersection of Menantic Road and New York Avenue on June 13 for failure to stop at a stop sign and for driving without a New York license.

William Abadie, 42, of New York City was ticketed on a boat in the waters off Crescent Beach on June 14 for not having a safety certificate.

On the same day, Dominic R. Ansel, 18, of New York City was issued a summons off Crescent Beach for towing people without an observer.

Traffic Control Officers issued 16 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Linda L. Kraus of Shelter Island was backing out of a driveway on Glynn Drive on June 14 when she hit a vehicle parked across the street and opposite the driveway. The parked vehicle was owned by Dennis A. Langlois Jr. of Shelter Island. There was damage to the left rear of Ms. Kraus’s vehicle and the driver’s-side side panel of the other vehicle.

On June 9, George H. Blados of Shelter Island was driving southbound on Grand Avenue when a door opened on a vehicle in front of him. He told police he swerved to avoid it but noticed that his passenger-side mirror was turned in. He circled the block to see if he had caused any damage to the other vehicle. The vehicle had gone; no damage was subsequently reported about either vehicle.

One boating accident was reported during the week. On June 13, Loudon Wainwright of Shelter Island was backing out of a slip at Coecles Harbor Marina with his mainsail unfurled. Wind blew his boat off course and he collided with a boat in an adjacent slip, owned by John F. Gallagher of Sherborn, Massachusetts. No one was on board Mr. Gallagher’s boat, but there was over $1,000 in damage to his boat.

OTHER REPORTS

Four complaints about dogs at large were reported on June 9, 12 and 14 in West Neck, Silver Beach, Hay Beach and the Center. In one case, police patrolled the area with negative results; in another the owner retrieved the dog before police arrived. Two dogs ran into a neighboring owner’s fenced-in area in Hay Beach; police latched the door and advised the owner about the open gate. In the last report, a dog had escaped from the owner’s yard in the Center and was returned.

An anonymous caller complained about a dog barking in the Center on June 14. Police located the dog and returned it to its owner, who was advised to keep the dog inside and quiet.

A case of petit larceny — theft of a bicycle — was reported in the Heights on June 10.

Also on June 10, police investigated a verbal altercation that took place between a bicycle rider and the driver of a vehicle in Hay Beach. The cyclist reported the incident; the motorist said he was only trying to explain the rules of the road.

A Hay Beach caller told police on June 11 about a possible forced entry to a residence that was vacant during the winter. Police found no sign of any criminal activity.

On June 12 a caller reported an ongoing landlord/tenant dispute in HiLo.

A Center caller reported a case of criminal mischief on June 12 and requested an extra police patrol.

Loud music was reported at a residence in Longview on June 12; the caller spoke to the neighbor who lowered the sound.

Another noise complaint in the Center was received on June 12; police were unable to locate the source. On June 13 at about 9:30 p.m. a caller reported loud music on Ram Island; the resident told police the music would be turned off at 11 p.m.

On June 12, a caller reported that a patron at a business in the Heights was accusing other patrons of stealing his money. A videotape showed that the complainant was mistaken.

An extra patrol was requested on June 13, following a report of a possible theft of property in Cartwright.

On June 13, police responded to a call about illegal shellfishing. Police located a person taking whelks, which are not considered shellfish and are not listed in the town’s shellfishing code. Police are following up with the DEC about what restrictions the DEC has on whelk harvesting.

A marine unit assisted a sailboat taking on water off East Marion. The boat was escorted safely back to Greenport on June 13.

On June 13, police identified boats at Wades Beach landings that were in violation of town code. Notices were left for the boats’ owners.

A caller told police on June 13 that a jet ski had flipped over in waters off the Heights with three riders on board. The area was searched with negative results.

A large rock was blocking a Center roadway on the 13th and was moved to one side.

Following a Center call on June 13, police put down a severely injured feral cat.

On the 14th, police observed people apparently clamming in the Center. They said they were gathering shells for jewelry.

Police investigated a case of trespassing in the Center on June 15.

Police received a request on June 15 for an extra patrol of Section IX on Ram Island, where debris was being left after parties.

Also on the 15th, a caller reported that while preparing to haul his boat at a West Neck town landing, he hit a submerged object — maybe a pipe driven into the bottom. Police will check the area.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two false fire alarms activated at residences in West Neck and the Heights on June 11 and 13.

A burglary alarm was set off in Westmoreland on June 11; no criminal activity was noted.

aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 10.