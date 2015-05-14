Who’s new? Crosby Mellert, that’s who

Neal and Christine (Ruggiero) Mellert of Nissequoge have announced the birth of their son,

Crosby Cummings Ruggiero Mellert, born on February 7, 2015 in Port Jefferson.

He is the fourth boy, joining big brothers Harrison, Knox and Graham.

His middle name is in honor of his great-grandfather, Edward Cummings, who summered on the Island since 1920 at his family’s home in the Heights, the Woodbine.

Crosby’s grandparents, Robert and Barbara Ruggiero, have a home in Hay Beach. Christine said, “The entire family spends as much time as they can there!”