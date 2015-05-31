You’re viewing an archive piece

Featured Story

What is that?

By Reporter Staff

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO.
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO.

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Christian Langendal, who knows a thing or two about boats, called not long after the May 21 Reporter hit the street to tell us that last week’s photo (below) was a part of Peter Dinkel’s boat, Varuna. Jim Preston spied the photo on the Reporter’s Facebook page and promptly commented: “Varuna’s bottom!” Kelly Dunn, a reader from Southold, wrote to tell us that “it is a sailboat being held up by a boat stand.”

And Sarah Gavan called to say, with tongue planted firmly in cheek (we think — hope?), “If there’s somebody who doesn’t know that’s a boat hull, they should be denied the privilege of purchasing ferry tickets for their lifetime.”

052115i_What is it? JK
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO.