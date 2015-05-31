What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Christian Langendal, who knows a thing or two about boats, called not long after the May 21 Reporter hit the street to tell us that last week’s photo (below) was a part of Peter Dinkel’s boat, Varuna. Jim Preston spied the photo on the Reporter’s Facebook page and promptly commented: “Varuna’s bottom!” Kelly Dunn, a reader from Southold, wrote to tell us that “it is a sailboat being held up by a boat stand.”

And Sarah Gavan called to say, with tongue planted firmly in cheek (we think — hope?), “If there’s somebody who doesn’t know that’s a boat hull, they should be denied the privilege of purchasing ferry tickets for their lifetime.”