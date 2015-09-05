What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Last week, only one reader could decode our mystery photo (see below) and we weren’t really surprised that it was Tom Speeches. Tom wrote to tell us that “the black cover with the blue square box and lots of tape is clearly the gas pumps on the East Dock at Piccozzi’s. The covers protect the pumps from weather, etc. I believe the design was put on the pump cover after too much partying by one of our transient boaters. It must have been liked [by folks] since it remains there today.”