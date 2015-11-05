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Well water levels down in historic April readings

By Julie Lane

JULIE LANE PHOTO Water Advisory Committee member Ken Pysher reports April well water levels were at their lowest for that month since readings have been recorded.
JULIE LANE PHOTO
Water Advisory Committee member Ken Pysher reports April well water levels were at their lowest for that month since readings have been recorded.

All 13 Shelter Island test wells showed below average readings for the month of April with the well at Little Ram showing its lowest ever reading for the month, according to Ken Pysher, who crunches the numbers provided by the United States Geological Survey.But despite the readings, Mr. Pysher, a member of the town’s Water Advisory Committee, said April levels have been lower in some previous years.

That Little Ram reading was at 0.74 feet, down from 1.2 feet.

The other wells that were showing downward trends for the month of April were Big Ram Island at 1.06, down from 1.41; Brander/Lilliput at 2.26, down from 2.27; and Menantic Road/Evans at 1.71, down from 1.79.

j.lane@sireporter.com