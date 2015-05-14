Two arrests, 6 tickets top Shelter Island police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Zachary L. Bowers, 30, of Greenport was stopped by police on Thursday, May 7 for not backing up safely.

Following the traffic stop, he was arrested at 7:58 p.m. and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child — violating Leandra’s law — a felony offense. In addition he was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 1st degree, also a felony, as well as with endangering the welfare of a child, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, driving without a seatbelt and not having a proper seatbelt for the 11-year-old in the front seat.

Mr. Bowers was held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding. He was remanded to Suffolk County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

His vehicle was seized and impounded as the result of a prior DWI conviction.

On Saturday, May 9, at about 7:15 p.m., Michael L. Fryman, 25, of Brentwood was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree following a minor accident on Winthrop Road.

Mr. Fryman allegedly backed into a vehicle driven by Gina K. Kraus of Shelter Island, causing damage to the license plate holder on Ms. Kraus’s vehicle and no damage to Mr. Fryman’s.

Mr. Fryman was released on station house bail of $250 and will appear in Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

William F. Stetler, 26, of Mattituck was driving on South Ferry Road on May 5 when he was ticketed for operating an uninspected vehicle.

On May 7, Karen Dimelia Euceda Gutierrez, 34, of Laurel, Maryland was given a summons on North Ferry Road for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Marco Teneseca Pacho, 32, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was issued four tickets on May 9 after being stopped by police on North Ferry Road. He was charged with using a portable electronic device while driving, and operating an unregistered and uninspected vehicle without a license.

ACCIDENTS

Christopher C. Drake of Shelter Island reported that on May 9 he was driving eastbound on Shore Road when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle, causing major damage to the driver’s-side quarter panel, front bumper, fender, headlight and grille.

OTHER REPORTS

An injured opossum was reported in the Center on May 5; it was dead when police arrived.

On May 6, an automatic alarm was activated at a residence in the Heights. Police responded and reported that the ground level was secure.

On May 7, the school crossing guard told police that drivers had been ignoring the “do not enter” barricade at the entrance to School Street and requested an extra patrol. Police subsequently issued a verbal warning to one motorist; no other violations were noted.

A caller reported a baby raccoon in a Center parking lot on May 7. Police saw there was a nest high up in a tree, borrowed a ladder, climbed up and returned the baby back to the nest where, according to the police report, it was greeted by its mother and siblings.

A caller reported a petit larceny on May 8 — theft of a bicycle, missing between 7 p.m. on May 7 and 8 a.m. on May 8.

A Hay Beach caller, who had reported earlier that persons unknown may have entered the residence, requested an extra patrol on May 8.

Police followed up on the source of 911 calls from Dering Harbor on May 8. Those involved apparently had had a verbal argument and rejected any further police assistance.

A Menantic caller reported on May 9 locking the keys inside her vehicle with her two dogs inside. Before police could unlock the vehicle, one of the dogs pushed the unlock button and no police assistance was needed.

On May 11, police were asked to investigate a complaint regarding an unpaid bill.

Two dogs were reported at large in the area of Crescent Beach on May 11; the owner had retrieved the dogs when police arrived.

Police responded to a report of possible drug activity on May 11.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team responded to an aided case on May 9; the person was able to transport himself to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment of an injured finger.

A second case was transported to ELIH on May 11.