This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

The first U.S. Army combat troops — 3,500 men from the 173rd Airborne Brigade — arrived in Vietnam.

Maurice Chevalier at 77 ended his month-long run at the Alvin Theatre on Broadway.

Composer and band leader Spike Jones died at the age of 53.

Otto Preminger’s “In Harm’s Way” starring John Wayne, Kirk Douglas and Patricia Neal was among the most popular films of the day.

The cost of a first class stamp was five cents.

And on Shelter Island …

50 YEARS AGO

State officials stress importance of planning

Two state officials — Harold Kaulfuss Jr, principal urban planner for the Bureau of Planning, and Thomas Trainer of the Building Codes Bureau — told a packed chamber of town residents 50 years ago that it was important for the town to make plans to acquire woodlands and beaches for use by locals rather than wait until the state moved in and condemned the properties for similar purposes.

In other words, if locals wanted to shut access to these properties to outsiders, they needed to own the properties.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, the Island has a combination of land open to the public at Mashomack Preserve and Sylvester Manor. But local beaches are closed except to residents or those who obtain beach passes. Access to those day passes only went into effect last summer.

30 YEARS AGO

Behind closed doors

An editorial in the Reporter 30 years ago took the Town Board to task for taking a discussion into executive session that rightfully should have been heard by the public. New York has a very clear law about what can and can’t be discussed in executive session.

The editorial clearly spelled out the reasons a board may discuss certain subjects behind closed doors and the action taken 30 years ago to shut out the public was, as the editorial stated, incorrect.

The only reasons a board or committee may opt to discuss a matter in executive session are: (1) it would imperil public safety; it would disclose the identity of a law enforcement agent or informant; it relates to the prosecution of a criminal offense; it pertains to current, proposed or pending litigation; it involves negotiations pursuant to Civil Service Laws; it relates to personnel on a variety of matters; it relates to administering or grading of examinations; or it involves negotiations on the sale or purchase of property that could affect the price.

With respect to personnel, a board may go into executive session to discuss potential candidates for a job, but not the criteria for filling a job.

POSTSCRIPT: This continues to be an issue today as many boards and committees discussing business fail to understand that they must disclose the purpose of an executive session and it must be within the scope of the Open Meetings Law.

The law is readily available on the Internet and Robert Freeman, executive director of the Committee on Open Government is readily available for advice should questions arise.

20 YEARS AGO

Republicans announce a slate for Town Hall

Paul Mobius, who had been a former councilman and town justice, led the GOP slate for Town Board in 1995, along with incumbent Republican Hal McGee. At the time, the GOP hadn’t slotted anyone in to take on popular supervisor Hoot Sherman, although by November, the GOP had Frank Beckwith making the run.

Ultimately, Mr. Sherman was a runaway winner with 77.5 percent of the votes, but it was the GOP that carried Town Board seats.

POSTSCRIPT: The Democratic Party has announced a slate for the 2015 election with Supervisor Jim Dougherty making a bid for a fifth term and Jim Colligan seeking to unseat either Councilmen Peter Reich or Paul Shepherd. Republicans haven’t announced a slate for the November election.

10 YEARS AGO

Walk, don’t run

Shelter Island’s 10k race added the 5k fun walk in 2005, replacing what had been the competitive race walk for the previous 15 years. The aim was to include those who might not be up to a 6 mile walk, but could tackle a more leisurely three mile walk.

The course for the walk in 2005 was modified to include more participants, according to Cliff Clark, who was then president of the board that organized the event.

POSTSCRIPT: This year, while the fun walk still exists for those who wish to participate, there will be a competitive walk in which the top male and female walkers will be recognized.

j.lane@sireporter.com