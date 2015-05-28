The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, May 28 to Thursday, June 4.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, starting June 6, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. CLASSES ARE CURRENTLY CLOSED.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, starting June 5, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 28

Pennies for Patients, last day to drop off spare change at Shelter Island School to raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“Say Something,” a CTC-sponsored film about substance abuse, Shelter Island School auditorium, 7 p.m. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Free.

Library Book Club, members discuss “Havisham” by Ronald Frame, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 30

Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Battle of the Books, first meeting, Shelter Island Library, 11:30 a.m. For kids entering grades 6 through 9. Call Jennifer at 749-0042.

SUNDAY, MAY 31

May-gration bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., identify migrant birds, document the sightings. All birding levels welcome. Call 749-1001 for more information.

MONDAY, JUNE 1

Children’s Environmental Education program, registration opens at 9 a.m. Mashomack Preserve, for children entering grades 3 through 7. Programs runs July 13 through 17 and August 10 through 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. $135 per child. Call 749-1001 to reserve a spot.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

Women’s Community Club luncheon, Pridwin Hotel, 11:30 a.m. $32 includes choice of chicken, fish or vegetarian entrée, coffee and dessert. Contact Phyllis Wallace at 749-0640 to sign up.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 28: Green Options Committee, 12 noon.

May 29: Town Hall meeting, 4:30 p.m.

June 1: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

June 2: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 3: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.