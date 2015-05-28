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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, May 28 to Thursday, June 4.
EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, starting June 6, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. CLASSES ARE CURRENTLY CLOSED.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, starting June 5, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 28

Pennies for Patients, last day to drop off spare change at Shelter Island School to raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“Say Something,” a CTC-sponsored film about substance abuse, Shelter Island School auditorium, 7 p.m. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Free.

Library Book Club, members discuss “Havisham” by Ronald Frame, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 30 

Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Battle of the Books, first meeting, Shelter Island Library, 11:30 a.m. For kids entering grades 6 through 9. Call Jennifer at 749-0042.

SUNDAY, MAY 31

May-gration bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., identify migrant birds, document the sightings. All birding levels welcome. Call 749-1001 for more information.

MONDAY, JUNE 1

Children’s Environmental Education program, registration opens at 9 a.m. Mashomack Preserve, for children entering grades 3 through 7. Programs runs July 13 through 17 and August 10 through 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. $135 per child. Call 749-1001 to reserve a spot.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

Women’s Community Club luncheon, Pridwin Hotel, 11:30 a.m. $32 includes choice of chicken, fish or vegetarian entrée, coffee and dessert. Contact Phyllis Wallace at 749-0640 to sign up.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 28: Green Options Committee, 12 noon.

May 29: Town Hall meeting, 4:30 p.m.

June 1: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

June 2: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 3: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.