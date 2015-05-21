The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, May 21 to Saturday, May 30.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059. CLASSES ARE CURRENTLY CLOSED.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, starting June 5th, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting July 1st: Wed-Sat 9-5 and Sun 10-4

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 21

Lions Club Citizenship Award Dinner, honoring Jack Monaghan, 6 p.m., Pridwin Hotel. Tickets available at Shelter Island Library. Call 209-SILC (7452) or email dinner@shelterislandlions.org for more info.

FRIDAY, MAY 22

Friday Night Dialogues @ the Library, screening of the “The Monuments Men.” 7 p.m. Jackie Black’s “A Portrait of Walter,” her father’s service in WW II, will be on display. Lower library level. Free.

SATURDAY, MAY 23

Yard sale, Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall, 8 a.m. Drop off donations on May 21 after 2 p.m. or all day May 22.

Craft Fair, Friends of the Library, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Library lower level.

Isabel Bowditch Memorial Plant Exchange, Garden Club of Shelter Island, Historical Society’s Havens House Barn, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Repeats on May 30.

Spring Open House, Sylvester Manor, 12 noon to 3 p.m. for members, volunteers and supporters. Join online at sylvestermanor.org/membership or call 749-0626.

Members’ party, celebrate the 1930s, Historical Society’s Havens House Barn, 4 to 6 p.m. Free for members. RSVP at 749-0025.

Haul seine hands-on demonstration, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve, marshmallow roast will follow. Insect repellent suggested. 749-1001. Donations appreciated.

SUNDAY, MAY 24

Membership Open House, 4 to 6 p.m., Mashomack Preserve, cocktail party on Manor House lawn. Displays, information about the Preserve’s conservation work.

May-gration bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., identify migrant birds, document the sightings. All birding levels welcome. Call 749-1001 for more information. Repeats May 31.

MONDAY MAY 25

Lost Sailor Ceremony, 8:30 a.m., Piccozzi’s dock, Bridge Street. Everyone welcome.

Memorial Day parade, 10 a.m., starting at Center firehouse. Rain or shine.

Barbecue, after the parade, hosted by American Legion and Lions Club, hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and kids games. Free.

TUESDAY, MAY 26

Hearing screening for seniors, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free; appointments required. Call Janet at 749-1931.

Movies at the Library, “Les Choristes,” 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

Cinema 114, “Kiss Me Goodbye,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

Chamber of Commerce annual meeting, Sweet Tomato’s. Free for members, cash bar. RSVP to Ashley Knight at ashleysicc@gmail.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 28

Pennies for Patients, last day to drop off spare change at school to raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“Say Something,” a CTC-sponsored film about substance abuse, Shelter Island School auditorium, 7 p.m. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Free.

Library Book Club, members discuss “Havisham” by Ronald Frame, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 30

Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 25: Town buildings closed.

May 26: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 27: Zoning board of appeals, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

May 28: Green Options Committee, 12 noon.

May 29: Town Hall meeting, 4:30 p.m.