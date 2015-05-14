You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, May 14 to Friday, May 22:
EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; -Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

-Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 14

Monthly meeting, Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall. All Chamber members welcome.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

After School Movie, kids pick the title, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Booster Appreciation Night lasagna dinner, American Legion Mitchell Post 281, 6:30 p.m. Free for Legion and auxiliary members and boosters. Reservations requested; call 749-1180 or 749-0313.

Friday Night Dialogues, Poets Virginia Walker and Michael Walsh read from their book, “Neuron Mirror,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations welcome.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Sylvester Manor bird walk, 8 to 10 a.m., learn about bird calls and habitats in the woods. Walking shoes, binoculars and notebooks recommended. $5 suggested donation. No reservations required; call 749-0626 for more info.

Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Shelter Island School, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

May-gration bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., identify migrant birds, document the sightings. All birding levels welcome. Call 749-1001 for more information. Repeats May 24 and 31.

Trampoline trip, visit indoor trampoline park, bus will leave Youth Center at 10:30 a.m. Contact Ian Kanarvogel at siyouth@optimum.net for details.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

After School Nature, find May flowers in woods at Mashomack, make a snack and rainstick, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

Lions Club Citizenship Award Dinner, honoring Jack Monaghan, 6 p.m., Pridwin Hotel. Tickets available at Shelter Island Library. Call 209-SILC (7452) or email dinner@shelterislandlions.org for more info.

FRIDAY, MAY 22

Friday Night Dialogues, screening of “The Monument Men.” 7 p.m. Jackie Black’s “A Portrait of Walter,” her father’s service in WW II, will be on display. Shelter Island Library. Free; donations welcome.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 16: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

May 18: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

May 18: CAC, 7:30 p.m.

May 18: Fire Commissioners meeting, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

May 19: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

May 19: Island-wide vote on school budget, school gym, 12 noon to 9 p.m.

May 19: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 20: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.