The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, May 14 to Friday, May 22:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; -Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

-Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 14

Monthly meeting, Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall. All Chamber members welcome.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

After School Movie, kids pick the title, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Booster Appreciation Night lasagna dinner, American Legion Mitchell Post 281, 6:30 p.m. Free for Legion and auxiliary members and boosters. Reservations requested; call 749-1180 or 749-0313.

Friday Night Dialogues, Poets Virginia Walker and Michael Walsh read from their book, “Neuron Mirror,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations welcome.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Sylvester Manor bird walk, 8 to 10 a.m., learn about bird calls and habitats in the woods. Walking shoes, binoculars and notebooks recommended. $5 suggested donation. No reservations required; call 749-0626 for more info.

Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Shelter Island School, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

May-gration bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., identify migrant birds, document the sightings. All birding levels welcome. Call 749-1001 for more information. Repeats May 24 and 31.

Trampoline trip, visit indoor trampoline park, bus will leave Youth Center at 10:30 a.m. Contact Ian Kanarvogel at siyouth@optimum.net for details.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

After School Nature, find May flowers in woods at Mashomack, make a snack and rainstick, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

Lions Club Citizenship Award Dinner, honoring Jack Monaghan, 6 p.m., Pridwin Hotel. Tickets available at Shelter Island Library. Call 209-SILC (7452) or email dinner@shelterislandlions.org for more info.

FRIDAY, MAY 22

Friday Night Dialogues, screening of “The Monument Men.” 7 p.m. Jackie Black’s “A Portrait of Walter,” her father’s service in WW II, will be on display. Shelter Island Library. Free; donations welcome.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 16: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

May 18: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

May 18: CAC, 7:30 p.m.

May 18: Fire Commissioners meeting, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

May 19: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

May 19: Island-wide vote on school budget, school gym, 12 noon to 9 p.m.

May 19: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 20: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.