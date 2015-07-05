The Island’s weekly calendar
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, May 7 to Friday, May 15:
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.
Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.
Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059
Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.
Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
THURSDAY, MAY 7
Drip painting, for kids, make a Jackson Pollack-style painting with Joyce Raimundo, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
National Day of Prayer, Youth Center, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Lord, Hear Our Cry.” All welcome.
SATURDAY, MAY 9
Scholarship Blood Drive, sponsored by Haley Sulahian, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Make an appointment by contacting Haley on Facebook or texting her at 631-276-9486. Walk-ins welcome. Contact her to make a donation instead.
Geranium sale pick up, ELIH Auxiliary, Bob’s Fish Market, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
“Mother’s Treasures,” house tour featuring family heirlooms, Sylvester Manor, 12 noon to 3 p.m. $10 per person; free for kids 14 and under. Reserve at 749-0626 or info@sylvestermanor.org. Group reservations accepted. No strollers.
Mother’s Day craft, make something special for someone special, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.
SUNDAY, MAY 10
Early morning bird watch, Mashomack Preserve, 6 to 10 a.m., followed by a full breakfast at the Manor House. $20 for the walk and breakfast; Nature Conservancy members: $75 per person for room, walk and breakfast. Bring binoculars. Call 749-1001 to reserve.
MONDAY, MAY 11
Ladies Scramble, 9 a.m., Mondays throughout the summer. Shelter Island Country Club. All levels welcome. Call Belle Lareau at 749-2250 for information.
Mystery Monday Book Club, “Case Histories” by Kate Atkinson. 2 p.m. Call the library at 749-0042 to reserve a copy.
Welcome reception, for new Shelter Island Library Director, Terry Z. Lucas, 5 to 6 p.m., library’s lower level. Everyone invited.
TUESDAY, MAY 12
Movies @ the Library, “L.A. Confidential,” classic film noir. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13
Garden Club lecture, “Ikebana: The Art of Japanese Flower Arranging,” 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Free; everyone welcome.
Cinema 114, “Ruthless People,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.
FRIDAY, MAY 15
Friday Night Dialogues, Poets Virginia Walker and Michael Walsh read from their book, “Neuron Mirror,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations welcome.
SATURDAY, MAY 16
Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Shelter Island School, 7 p.m.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
May 8: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.
May 11: Library Board of Trustees meeting, library lower level, 7 p.m.
May 11: School budget meeting, 7 p.m., school boardroom.
May 11: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.
May 12: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
May 12: Planning Board, 7:30 p.m.
May 13: Deer and Tick Committee hosts deer hunters, 7 p.m.
May 16: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.