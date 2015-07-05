The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, May 7 to Friday, May 15:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 7

Drip painting, for kids, make a Jackson Pollack-style painting with Joyce Raimundo, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

National Day of Prayer, Youth Center, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Lord, Hear Our Cry.” All welcome.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Scholarship Blood Drive, sponsored by Haley Sulahian, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Make an appointment by contacting Haley on Facebook or texting her at 631-276-9486. Walk-ins welcome. Contact her to make a donation instead.

Geranium sale pick up, ELIH Auxiliary, Bob’s Fish Market, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

“Mother’s Treasures,” house tour featuring family heirlooms, Sylvester Manor, 12 noon to 3 p.m. $10 per person; free for kids 14 and under. Reserve at 749-0626 or info@sylvestermanor.org. Group reservations accepted. No strollers.

Mother’s Day craft, make something special for someone special, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

SUNDAY, MAY 10

Early morning bird watch, Mashomack Preserve, 6 to 10 a.m., followed by a full breakfast at the Manor House. $20 for the walk and breakfast; Nature Conservancy members: $75 per person for room, walk and breakfast. Bring binoculars. Call 749-1001 to reserve.

MONDAY, MAY 11

Ladies Scramble, 9 a.m., Mondays throughout the summer. Shelter Island Country Club. All levels welcome. Call Belle Lareau at 749-2250 for information.

Mystery Monday Book Club, “Case Histories” by Kate Atkinson. 2 p.m. Call the library at 749-0042 to reserve a copy.

Welcome reception, for new Shelter Island Library Director, Terry Z. Lucas, 5 to 6 p.m., library’s lower level. Everyone invited.

TUESDAY, MAY 12

Movies @ the Library, “L.A. Confidential,” classic film noir. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

Garden Club lecture, “Ikebana: The Art of Japanese Flower Arranging,” 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Free; everyone welcome.

Cinema 114, “Ruthless People,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Friday Night Dialogues, Poets Virginia Walker and Michael Walsh read from their book, “Neuron Mirror,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations welcome.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Shelter Island School, 7 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 8: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

May 11: Library Board of Trustees meeting, library lower level, 7 p.m.

May 11: School budget meeting, 7 p.m., school boardroom.

May 11: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

May 12: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 12: Planning Board, 7:30 p.m.

May 13: Deer and Tick Committee hosts deer hunters, 7 p.m.

May 16: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.