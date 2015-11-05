Summer residents arriving on Shelter Island

A summer visitor was spotted over the weekend, already decked out in his summer finery. The Baltimore oriole above was captured singing his heart out by Don Bindler in a mock crab apple tree yesterday in Silver Beach.

Don wrote: “The joy of spring on Shelter Island. Each day new summer residents return to the island.

“Baltimore orioles, one of the most beautiful birds that breed here, arrived last week and took advantage of the flowering trees from which they extract small insects and larvae.”