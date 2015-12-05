Smooth sailing

A brand new beauty arrived on the Island last week and was set to stun the summer season with her sleekness and grace. The 19-foot gaff sloop Sheldrake was gently launched at Coecles Harbor Marina May 6.

Owned by Islanders Steve and Maureen Corkery, the beautiful boat was built this month on Martha’s Vineyard at the Gannon and Benjamin Boatyard, with Matt Hobart leading the construction project.

The Sheldrake is made of American cedar, white oak and Surinamese Angelique, with the bowsprit and mast fashioned from Douglas fir.

