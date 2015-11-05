Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Chimenti, Dawson, Tehan

George P. Chimenti

George P. Chimenti of Aquebogue died at his home April 24, 2015. He was 92.

He was born February 5, 1923 in Inwood, New York to Isabelle (Bobik) and Vincent L. Chimenti, who in 1925 became one of Nassau County’s first police detectives.

George grew up in New Hyde Park and graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park. He continued his education at Nassau Community College and C.W. Post, Adelphi and Virginia universities.

He then pursued a doctorate at the University of Maryland.

During World War II, George served for three years as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, in the Pacific battles of Saipan, Tinian and Tarawa. For his honorable service, he was awarded the Purple Heart.

On May 16, 1949, George was appointed to the Nassau County Police Department and served as a patrolman, detective, sergeant, detective sergeant, lieutenant, detective lieutenant, captain, deputy inspector and inspector. He held assignments in the Division of Education and Training; 1st, 7th and 4th precincts; Detective Division; main office; 8th, 1st and 6th squads; precinct squads; and Highway Patrol Bureau.

In 1970, headlines read: “The Mystery of the Missing Churchill Painting/Roslyn’s Finest of Sixth Precinct Raise Pinkies with British Lady.”

Art gallery owner Lawrence Shandell rode off with a borrowed oil painting on his vehicle’s roof. It fell off a few blocks from his home. Lady Audley, Churchill’s daughter and owner of the painting, arrived in this country soon after to participate in the sleuthing effort. On February 25, 1970, Lt. George P. Chimenti, chief of detectives, and Det. Joseph Olehausen took Lady Audley and her attorney on a tour of East Hills in her chauffeured limousine to inspect the scene of the crime.

He was also involved with the New York State DWI program, developed with Governor Nelson Rockefeller, and the police pursuit program. After 32 years of service, he retired on January 1, 1980.

George began a new career as a teacher at Piedmont (Virginia) Community College, where he was responsible for developing the criminal justice program, and later taught at Suffolk County Community College’s Riverhead and Selden campuses.

He lived in Massapequa from 1950 to 1973 and in Greenlawn from 1973 to 1980 before moving to Charlottesville, Virginia. He relocated to Shelter Island in 1986 and moved to Aquebogue in 1999.

He served as Shelter Island Town Councilman from 1993 to 1995. He worked hard for affordable housing and the dredging of Ram Island causeway, was a member of the Shelter Island School Board and was involved in the school’s expansion. George also served as vestryman at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and Grace Episcopal Church in Riverhead.

Professionally, he was a member of the Police Benevolent Association, Superior Officers Association and Detectives Association Inc.

Surviving are George’s wife, Karen E. (née Voorhes), whom he married October 19, 1968, in Hempstead; his six children, Jack of Florida, Catherine Ford of Sayville, George Jr. of New Portland, Maine, Christopher of Lindenhurst, Janice Schiano of Farmingville and Gina Zarowin of Westhampton Beach; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, William, and three brothers, Vincent, Anthony and Daniel.

The family received visitors on April 27 and 28 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A funeral service was held April 29 at Grace Episcopal Church in Riverhead, Mother Mary Garde officiating. Interment, with U.S. Marine Corps honors, was at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury.

Memorial donations in George’s name may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5041.

George Glenn Dawson

George Glenn Dawson died on March 10, 2015 after a brief illness. He was born August 16, 1925 at the Menantic Road home of his grandparents, Caleb Havelock Dawson and Emma Preston Dawson. His parents were Harry and Francis Dawson.

He graduated from Shelter Island School and joined the U.S. Navy, serving in both World War II and Korea as a Radioman First Class. Between wars, he taught high school social studies and attended college in New York City.

After receiving doctorates in economics, education and philosophy, George became professor of economics at New York University. In 1962 NYU assigned him project manager of the Peace Corps in Somalia with the responsibility of training 49 men and women to be Somali English teachers.

Because the Somalis had no written language, English phonics was being used to develop their written word. Upon returning to NYU, he became director of the Education Department as well as the Center for Economic Education. He wrote several economic textbooks, published over 60 articles and completed six research studies on economic education.

In 1970, Dr. Dawson became director of research publications for the Joint Council on Economic Education. He was presented an Economics Foundation award for his research project consisting of a graduate-level course in which the analytical principles of economics were applied to the study of transportation, housing, industrial development, poverty, unemployment and public finance. Later in his career, Dr. Dawson, as dean of Empire State College, developed its graduate program in economics and business.

After retiring from full-time employment, he continued with part-time activities of teaching, editing and consulting as well as writing poetry.

George and his wife of 58 years, Shirley, traveled the globe extensively. Upon her death, he decided to return to the place of his birth. During his final years on Shelter Island, his caregiver, Richard Loper, reacquainted him with Island activities. He loved his many car rides, watching Island sports and attending the Silver Circle Social Club.

His nieces, Barbara White, Mary Maddex, Diane May and their families, as well as several cousins living on Shelter Island, including Dorothy Bloom, Hermann von Carp, Arthur and Barbara Bloom, Hap and Dianne Bowditch, Ed and Joy Bausman, survive Dr. Dawson.

There will be a brief get-together in the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall on Tuesday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service in the Shelter Island Cemetery at 10 a.m. Donations in Dr. Dawson’s memory may be mailed to the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 612, Shelter Island, NY 11964 or to the Shelter Island NSDAR Gravestone Restoration Project, P.O. Box 472, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965.

Evyne House Tehan

Evyne House Tehan died peacefully May 1, 2015.

Her life will be celebrated by close family over the summer.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of the Reporter.