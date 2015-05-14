Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

CPF should pay

To the Editor:

In response to your lead article of last week, “Ecosystems In Peril,” I would suggest at least a partial solution where the problem involves open space.

I believe that the Community Preservation Fund — 2 percent fund — was designed not only to acquire open space, but also to preserve and maintain it.

While I am not certain of the ownership issues with the land at Point Lane or Crab Creek, the situation at Turkum’s Rest and Dickerson Creek is one in which the town is the controlling entity. My suggestion is to utilize some of the 2 percent funds to maintain open space owned by the town, whether acquired with open space funds or not. Certainly town-owned creeks, marshlands and ponds should fall within this scope.

In the case of the saltwater marsh encompassed within the Turkum’s Rest acquisition, I believe that 2 percent funds should be used to effect a proper long- term repair. Similarly the same should hold true for other marshes and creeks that are deemed to be in jeopardy. Perhaps this should also include the monitoring of Fresh Pond to ascertain if there are, in fact, any problems with this “Island jewel.”

I urge all residents to be aware of situations in their own neighborhoods that can negatively impact fragile ecosystems. I am guilty of not following my gut when I noticed that the marsh along Midway Road was unusually full. If something doesn’t look right, feel right or smell right, it probably isn’t right. I applaud Colin Hoye for being vigilant and bringing the situation to everyone’s attention. I also commend the ongoing efforts of the Community Preservation Fund Committee and offer this as only a potential solution for them to consider.

JAMES EKLUND

Shelter Island

Protect every creek

To the Editor:

Thank you, Julie Lane, but your article (“Starting Anew,” May 7) and research are incomplete. Every creek on this Island is dying.

I have lived on Chase Creek for 10 years and have watched it turning from a lively ecological paradise into a mud field. Where are the fish, the birds, herons, egrets, diving osprey, scallops, clams, oysters, ducks and swans?

The town built a narrow bridge to save money and houses do not have drywells to prevent runoff. This story is long and sad and repeats itself from creek to creek.

On first impression of arriving on the Island (“New life for 140-year-old landmark”), you are correct, it’s the Chequit. The second, coming down the hill on your right, is Chase Creek.

It needs to be protected.

MICHEL KRAMER METRAUX

Shelter Island

Captain Ed

To the Editor:

I have read with great interest Tom Madden’s ferry story (“The night I lost Captain Ed,” March 19) and the ensuing related letter by Arthur Bloom. I too spent many hours as a deckhand on a ferry captained by Ed Cartwright.

Ed was a strict taskmaster. But once you knew when it was time to depart for the other shore and showed an aptitude for collecting fares, he showed a side that was unique and entertaining. He loved the dry wit of Bert and me and was an avid fan of Paul Robeson, the early 20th century African-American vocalist and social activist.

I still recall one summer weekend evening when George Edward and I were the crew. The ferry was pretty well loaded and a car drove on that had several college-age men who appeared to have been partying that evening. They refused to pay their fare or come up with a ticket. Frazzled, I trudged up to the bridge and informed Ed. He assessed the situation and said. “Chris, this is what you do. Put chocks in front of all the wheels of their car. They’ll not even notice. Then direct all the other cars off first. Most importantly make sure you stay far from that car.”

Well I remember to this day the looks of horror as those young men tried to get off that ferry.

I can say that Ed was a very important role model in my life. He was truly one of a kind.

CHRIS MOSCA

Greenport

Values, lessons, ideals

To the Editor:

It gives me great pleasure to congratulate you on being honored by the New York Press Association for your accomplishments in journalism.

I am grateful for your lifetime and unparalleled commitment to the people of New York and your community by delivering top-notch news to Shelter Island. I am thankful for individuals like you who remind us of the values, lessons and ideals that will help us build a strong future for our nation. Your efforts exemplify the positive contribution an individual can make to their profession, community and country.

Please accept my congratulations and best wishes for many more years of continued success.

KIRSTEN E. GILLIBRAND

United States Senator