Shelter Island Police Blotter: One arrest

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Following an investigation, Aiden L. Monti, 19, of Shelter Island was arrested on Thursday, May 14 at about 7:45 p.m. and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, released on $500 bail and instructed to return to court at a later date.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller told police on May 12 that someone was riding a scooter on private property in Dering Harbor. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

A caller complained on May 12 that a person walking on the side of a Center road “lunged” at his vehicle. Police were unable to locate the person.

On May 13 at close to 3 a.m., a Menantic caller reported there were a number of kids in the area and was concerned they might be going inside vacant houses in the neighborhood. Police conducted both stationary and moving patrols with no sign of the youths.

Tree work at a residence on North Ferry Road brought down telephone wires on May 13; the owner will notify the phone company.

On May 13, a Center caller reported that a dog at large had been chasing a dog being walked on a leash — an on-going problem. Police located the owner and issued a warning.

Police responded to a report on May 13 that a car was parked in the Heights with the driver’s door open.

A landscaper at a Shorewood residence reported on May 14 that water was pouring out of the basement doors. The owner was notified, and police were able to enter the residence and turn off the water at the pump switch.

A person brought a dog, found at large in the Heights, to police headquarters on May 15. The dog was taken to the kennel and the dog warden notified.

A case of petit larceny was reported on May 16 — only a part of the missing property was located and returned to its owner.

Another case of petit larceny, also reported on the 16th, involved firewood taken from a pile alongside a Silver Beach resident’s driveway.

At just after midnight on May 17, police received a report of loud, amplified music in the Center. Police located the source and were informed the band had stopped playing for the night and that there wouldn’t be any more barn parties.

Police on patrol on May 17 in the Center saw a person trying to gain entry to an apartment through a window. Following an interview and a background check, police found no criminal wrong-doing.

On May 17, police opened an investigation into a petit larceny in the Center.

A caller reported gunshots on the second Ram Causeway on May 17. Police located people shooting skeet over the water; no further action was taken.

A caller told police on May 17 that several house numbers and name signs had been dumped in the Tarkettle area. Police were able to return four to the owners; three were impounded.

Police received a report on May 18 that there were youths making noise in Hay Beach. Police were unable to locate them.

A person visited police headquarters on May 18 with a packet of papers related to personal matters. Police told her they couldn’t assist her but advised her to contact government agencies or to get professional help with her concerns.

A caller told police on May 18 that someone was driving at a high rate of speed in Menantic. Police conducted a stationary patrol but did not observe any problems.

A West Neck caller reported a verbal altercation on May 18.

A dog at large in the Center apparently caused minor damage to a caller’s property on May 18. Police spoke to the owner about the dog escaping from its enclosure.

A dog reported at large on the Shelter Island Country Club grounds on May 18 was located, put in the dog pound and subsequently returned to its owner with information about local dog ordinances.

Police conducted seatbelt enforcement on two occasions during the week; no violations were observed.

Four burglary alarms were set off at residences in West Neck on May 13, the Heights and Ram Island on May 15 and Ram Island on May 17. In one case, the owner forgot the alarm code, workers on the property cut a wire in a second case, and there were no signs of criminal activity in any of the four.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 15, 17 and 18. A team responded to an aided case on May 17; transport to the hospital was refused.