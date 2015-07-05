Shelter Island police blotter: Five tickets for the week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Kenneth M. Woychuk, 42, of Riverhead was driving on New York Avenue on April 28 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for speeding — 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Lui E. Calderon-Ville, 42, of Southampton was given a summons on April 29 on South Ferry Road for speeding — 60 mph in a 40-mph zone. He was also ticketed for unlicensed operation. In accordance with Suffolk County law, his vehicle was impounded as a result of a prior conviction for unlicensed operation.

On April 29, Brad M. Piecuch, 33, of Southold was stopped on Grand Avenue for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Following an accident on May 4, Paul S. Betjeman, 77, of Yorktown Heights was ticketed for making an improper U-turn on Shore Road. Mr. Betjeman was traveling westbound and said he did not see a vehicle driven by Lindsay M. Mc­Kinney of Bayville, who was in the eastbound lane. In making the U-turn, he hit her vehicle, causing major damage to the passenger’s-side front and side panels of his vehicle and the front of Ms. McKinney’s.

According to the police report, Ms. McKinney had the right of way and the U-turn was over a double yellow line.

ACCIDENTS

In a second accident during the week, Peter G. McCarthy of Shelter Island was driving on North Midway Road on April 29 when a deer jumped out in front of his vehicle, causing minor damage to the driver’s side-view mirror. The deer was killed in the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 28, a caller reported a red bag left alongside a Center roadway for several days. Police disposed of the bag at the landfill; no further action was taken.

A dog found at large near an Island residence was brought into police headquarters on April 29; police returned the dog to its owner.

Wires were reported down in the Center on April 29 and in Long View on April 30. Police notified the phone company.

A Hay Beach caller told police on April 29 that someone was “lurking” on the property. Police located the person who was waiting for a ride to pick him up; police escorted him to the North Ferry to meet his ride.

Police investigated a possible theft of property in Menantic on April 29.

A caller reported a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant house in the Heights on April 29. Police checked the property and found workmen installing an awning.

On April 30, the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a call about a possible chimney fire in Mashomack. The vent on the wood stove had been closed and the fire had extinguished itself.

Police received a complaint about construction noise in the Center at about 10:30 p.m. on April 30. Work was immediately stopped, without incident, at the location.

A caller was informed by police on May 1 that her complaint was civil in nature and not a police matter. She was advised to follow-up with the school board and her legal counsel.

On May 2, a delivery driver reported that his commercial vehicle had an air lock leak and was parked on a Heights roadway while he was waiting for roadside assistance.

A Cartwright resident reported a possibly illegal grading of a property in the neighborhood on May 2. The complainant was advised to contact the property owner directly or the Building Department.

A caller in Hay Beach told police on May 2 that a stack of pallets may have been dumped on the beach by person(s) in a pickup truck seen leaving the area. Police located the individuals who had been planning a beach bonfire; they removed the pallets.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on May 3.

A caller reported a high pitched noise on May 3 at about 7 p.m. in Dering Harbor. The noise stopped just before police arrived. The caller was advised to call back if the noise started up again.

On May 3, a caller requested an extra patrol of a Ram Island beach after observing a person behaving suspiciously there.

Police were told on May 4 that a vehicle was parked illegally in Bridge Street’s Volunteer Park. The vehicle’s owner was located and advised to move the vehicle. The location was not posted and police asked the Shelter Island Highway Department to post a “no-parking zone” sign at the location.

There were a number of automatic alarms at residences during the week. On April 28, a fire alarm in Silver Beach brought out the SIFD. It was ruled a false alarm, set off by a workman sanding wood.

The SIFD responded to three more fire alarms on April 29 and May 1 — all three in the Center. One was set off by painters on the property, a second by a cleaning staff and a third was activated by mistake by the alarm company.

A burglary alarm on April 28 went off in the Center. Police checked the home and the premises appeared to be secure.

Two more burglary alarms were activated on April 29 and May 3, both in West Neck. One was accidentally set off by a plumber and the second also went off by mistake.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported a person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 28.

A team also treated a person on site for abrasions following a fall off a bicycle on April 30.