Shelter Island Police Blotter: 12 tickets issued this week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Robert J. Eves, 37, of Cutchogue was driving on Clinton Avenue on May 21 when he was ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt.

On May 22, tickets for seatbelt violations were also issued to Kevin D. Smith, 31, of Hampton Bays and Nicholas J. Gonzalez, 23, of Mastic on South Midway Road and New York Avenue respectively.

Joseph L. Presser, 50, of Brooklyn was given a summons on May 21 on Grand Avenue for driving with a suspended/revoked registration.

Debbie L. Rudoy, 58, of Sag Harbor was ticketed on North Ferry Road on May 21 for driving to the left of the pavement markings.

Alfonso A. Chica, 28, of Hampton Bays was stopped by police on North Menantic Road on May 22 for speeding — 47 mph in a 35-mph zone. He was also given a ticket for unlicensed operation. According to Suffolk County law, his vehicle was impounded because of three prior unlicensed operation convictions.

Pedro H. Reyes, 54, of Southampton was ticketed on North Ferry Road on May 23 for failure to stop at a stop sign and also for unlicensed operation.

Gent Kasmi, 27, of Staten Island was given a summons off Crescent Beach on May 24 for operating a PWC without a safety certificate.

On May 24, Luke C. Soletic, 31, of Douglaston, New York was issued a summons off Crescent Beach for operating an unregistered motorboat.

Zachary E. Yudkoff, 59, of Brookline, Massachusetts was issued a ticket on South Ferry Road on May 24 for driving while using a portable electronic device.

Traffic Control Officers (TCOs) issued 28 parking tickets during the week.

OTHER REPORTS

An anonymous caller told police on May 19 that a vehicle was blocking a driveway in Hay Beach. Police found the driver just finishing unloading trees at a job site.

A case of petit larceny was reported in Menantic on May 19.

On May 19, a caller told police about an earlier dispute regarding a purchase.

A caller reported an on-going problem of a dog at large on a Center roadway on May 20. Police contacted the owner who said the dog escapes and no one is able to catch him. The owner was warned that repeated incidents could result in a summons.

A motorist told police about three dogs at large in the Center on May 20. Police located the owner and issued a verbal warning. Another dog-at-large report in the Center was received on May 21. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

A fourth report was received on May 23 about two dogs at large in Dering Harbor. Police were able to locate one dog, which was put in impound until its owner retrieved it.

On May 20, a caller reported a car parked in the Center with its lights on. Police located the owner, who was not aware the lights had been left on.

Police responded to a 911 signal from the Shelter Island Library’s elevator on May 21; the cleaning crew had hit the button by mistake.

On May 21, police located a driver in Menantic who had been seen speeding on a number of occasions in the area. The driver was issued a verbal warning.

Police spoke to Sunset Beach employees on May 21 about state and town laws.

A Hay Beach caller told police on May 21 that while using a weed wacker, he accidentally injured a fawn lying in the high brush. The injured deer was taken to the animal hospital.

On May 21, a Silver Beach caller heard an alarm in the neighborhood; police located a pool alarm and reset it.

Police assisted an off-Island agency with a possible missing persons case on May 22.

An anonymous caller told police on May 23 that a vehicle was partially blocking a boat ramp in the Center. The police issued a ticket for parking without a permit.

A caller on Ram Island reported on May 23 that a large chunk of yellow ice had “come crashing down through the trees.” (See story, page 1.)

On May 23, police noticed a disabled boat in the Tarkettle area. The boat and its passengers were towed back to the dock.

Police received an inquiry on May 23 from a Silver Beach caller about whether camping was legal on the Island. According to the blotter, town code allows camping on private property on a temporary basis.

Police responded to a report of fireworks on May 23 in the Hay Beach area. The area was patrolled with negative results.

Loud music was reported at about 8:45 p.m. on May 23 in Cartwright. Police responded but did not hear any music. On the same day, another complaint about loud music was received at about 11 p.m. There were no results from a police patrol; according to the blotter, the music may have come across the water from Claudio’s.

At about 1:15 a.m., police were called about loud music coming from outdoor speakers at a residence in Hay Beach. The owner told police the music would be turned off.

A case of petit larceny was reported in Menantic on May 23. Police conducted an Island-wide canvass with negative results.

On May 24 police received a request for extra patrols in the West Neck area due to late-night bar traffic.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on May 24.

A caller told police on May 24 that dogs were jumping on children on Crescent Beach. The owner and dogs had left when police arrived; no other complaints had been received.

Police responded to a report of a verbal argument on May 24.

Also on the 24th, police noticed a boat adrift off West Neck. The anchor was reset in shallow water, closer to the shore.

A report of criminal mischief was reported in the Heights on May 25.

A Silver Beach caller told police on May 25 that a boat was illegally on his pulley line at a town boat basin.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on May 25.

A number of automatic fire and burglary alarms were activated at Island residences during the week. Four burglary alarms were set off on May 19, 20, 24 and 25 in Dering Harbor, Ram Island, South Ferry Hills and the Center respectively. An employee accidentally set off one alarm, another was set off by painting on the premises and a second floor balcony door, possibly blown open by the wind, may have caused a third. There was no criminal activity noted in any of the incidents.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three alarms — two in the Heights, one set off by food cooking on the stove on May 19, and a false alarm on May 24; another false alarm was activated in Hay Beach on May 25.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 20, 23, 24 and 25.