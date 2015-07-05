Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the April 13 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Edwin Arias of Shelter Island was fined $150 plus a state surcharge of $93 for being an unlicensed driver. A license plate violation was dismissed as covered under the plea.

Lena M. Cordtsgoroff of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $93 for unlicensed operation.

Edward G. Lorenzo of Wheaton, Illinois was fined $50 plus $93 for a cellphone violation. A charge of a registration violation was dismissed on proof.

Humberto M. Pacheco Quiroz of Ossining was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a lane violation, and $100 plus $93 for being an unlicensed driver.

Ten cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — all at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.