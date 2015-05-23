The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the April 27 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Sofia Morales-Barranco of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus a state surcharge of $93 for not being a licensed driver. A right-of-way violation was dismissed as covered in the plea.

Victor A. Sacaquirin of Shelter Island was fined $300 plus $93 for being an unlicensed driver.

Twelve cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 11 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one at the request of the court.