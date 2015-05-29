An unusual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society

He managed to keep his shirt clean.

The good sport award goes to Shelter Island School Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik on Friday. He “volunteered” to have his head shaved to raise money for the Relay for Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society that takes place in Southold tomorrow.

Members of the National Honor Society held a raffle to pick barber-of-the-day, raising more than $100. Adrian Sulahian was chosen but he declined; his dad, Greg, put his name in the hat.

Danny Boeklin wielded the trimmer, then slathered the superintendent’s head with a half tube of goo. After it was all over, Mr. Skuggevik removed the plastic garbage he was wearing and showed off his new ‘do. His shirt and tie came through unscathed.

His hair didn’t.

Don’t quit your day job, Danny.