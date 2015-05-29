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Around the Island

An unusual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society

By JoAnn Kirkland

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTOS| The trim.
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTOS| The trim.

He managed to keep his shirt clean.

The good sport award goes to Shelter Island School Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik on Friday. He “volunteered” to have his head shaved to raise money for the Relay for Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society that takes place in Southold tomorrow.

Members of the National Honor Society held a raffle to pick barber-of-the-day, raising more than $100. Adrian Sulahian was chosen but he declined; his dad, Greg, put his name in the hat.

Danny Boeklin wielded the trimmer, then slathered the superintendent’s head with a half tube of goo. After it was all over, Mr. Skuggevik removed the plastic garbage he was wearing and showed off his new ‘do. His shirt and tie came through unscathed.

His hair didn’t.

Adding hair product.
Adding hair product.

Don’t quit your day job, Danny.

The crowd reacts.
The crowd reacts.

 

The finished product.
The finished product.

 