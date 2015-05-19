School budget, Board of Election vote today

Maybe it didn’t register on your calendar, but polls are open between noon and 9 p.m. at the Shelter Island School gymnasium so you can vote on the $10.99 million budget. There are two candidates looking to fill two open Board of Education seats and you can cast your vote for them or write in alternatives.

The two whose names appear on the ballot are Kathleen Lynch and Susan Binder.

If elected, they would replace retiring board members Dr. Stephen Gessner and Marilynn Pysher. Terms are for three years.

Results will be posted on the Shelter Island Reporter website tonight once the votes are tallied.

j.lane@sireporter.com