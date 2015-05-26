‘Say Something’: A film about substance abuse at Shelter Island School

Times have certainly changed. One thing that has remained constant over the past several decades is our struggle with drug and alcohol abuse and addiction.

The motivation behind the documentary, “Say Something,” is to promote an honest dialogue about this issue. It asks questions without pretending to have all the answers. Through interviews with students, parents, professionals and recovering addicts, it addresses these questions with a matter-of-fact approach. Hopefully it will spark that conversation and just maybe impact kids enough to make positive choices and avoid the very real consequences of substance abuse.

The premiere of “Say Something” will be shown on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium. The film, sponsored by Communities That Care, is recommended for community members, parents and children 12 and older.