Reporter obituaries: Tehan, Young, Zarchin

Evyne House Tehan

Evyne House Tehan was born on August 14, 1933 in Tarrytown, New York. She was the daughter of Jane Rathbun and Everett Taylor House.

Evyne attended the Spence School in Manhattan and graduated from Wellesley College in Massachusetts. Both of her parents served in the U.S. Armed Forces, stationed in Europe, which meant she had the opportunity to travel extensively in her younger years. She spent time on Shelter Island as a young girl in the 1930s and 1940s, staying at her grandmother’s house on Divinity Hill.

Islanders will remember Evyne as a docent at the Historical Society, a member and starter for many years at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, and a “story time” reader at the library. She worked as a manager for Rachel Carpenter for many years. This job enabled her to enjoy the world of thoroughbred racing horses and witness exciting moments in racing, such as the 1994 Horse of the Year winner Holy Bull, 1969 Monmouth Invitational winner Al Hattab and 1965 American Male Turf Horse winner Parka, all owned by Mrs. Carpenter.

Evyne was predeceased by her grandson Christopher Tehan and her step-sister Emily Johanson. She is survived by her step-sister Lynn Brown, her sons John and Chris Tehan (Joan) of Shelter Island, her grandchildren Joseph Cocanower (Anne) of Aquebogue, Andrea Tehan Carnes (Josh) of Greenfield, Massachusetts, Michael Tehan of Cutchogue, Dylan Faith of Mesa, Arizona and by her great-grandchildren Charlie and Claire Cocanower of Aquebogue.

Evyne loved living on Shelter Island and her final wish was to have her ashes spread over the Island’s waters, which the family will do in a private ceremony in July. As she was the world’s biggest Mets fan, hopefully they will win the World Series this year.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978.

George Young

George Young, husband of the late Mildred E. (Schneider) Young and a frequent visitor to Shelter Island, died in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on April 27, 2015 after a brief illness.

Born in 1924 in New York City to Scottish immigrants John Young and Catherine (Corstorphine) Young, who had brought their two older children with them through Ellis Island, George was the only one of his siblings to be born in the United States. He was raised in Corona, Queens and spent part of his childhood in Tarbrax, Scotland. He attended New York’s P.S. 16, Newtown High School and the Cooper Union School of Art.

George bought his first shortwave radio at age 10. He then received his operator license from the FCC, volunteered as a radio operator at the 1939 New York World’s Fair, and became chief inspector of Hazeltine Corporation’s first wartime radio production line, all while still a teenager. He served stateside in the 2nd Signal Service Battalion during World War II, intercepting and recording messages for the Army Intelligence Service.

He subsequently worked as a radio operator for Grace Lines and as an engineer for Andrea Radio Corporation, Grumman, Sperry Gyroscope, Varian Associates and Global Systems. Much of his career was in microwave radio and he invented a down converter used in satellite communications, patented by Varian. He was still active in amateur radio until shortly before his death, operating with the callsign KZ1H.

George met his wife, Mildred, on one of New York City’s public tennis courts. They married in 1954, had three daughters and lived in Hicksville until moving to Beverly, Massachusetts in 1971.

A gifted artist, George studied art in college and created murals, paintings, cartoons and greeting cards throughout his life. He was an accomplished gardener and maintained a formal rose garden at his house in Beverly for several years.

George attended Camp Quinipet as a young man, vacationed on the Island nearly every year with Mildred and their family and enjoyed golfing on Goat Hill. He and Mildred were frequent guests of Mildred’s sister, Alice Schneider of Silver Beach.

Other than his sister-in-law, all of George’s survivors live in Massachusetts: three daughters, Jean Curcuru and her husband Anthony of Gloucester, Janet Young and her husband Tony Hilliard of Gloucester and Diane Young of Ipswich and her companion Mark Koziol; four grandchildren, Gregory Moses of Gloucester, Stephanie Blanchard and her husband Joseph of Worcester, Anthony Curcuru Jr. and Adam Curcuru and his wife Salina; and three great-grandchildren, Savanna and Tariq Moses of Gloucester and Adelina Blanchard of Worcester.

In addition to his wife Mildred, George was predeceased by sister Agnes Y. Butcher. A brother, John Young Jr. of Hanson, died one week after George.

George’s funeral was held at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Woburn, Massachusetts, on May 2, and burial took place at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Radio Relay League using the donation form at arrl.org.

Dr. Lawrence E. Zarchin

Dr. Lawrence E. Zarchin of Shelter Island Heights passed away peacefully on April 21, 2015, surrounded by his wife and daughters after an eight-year journey with multiple myeloma.

Larry is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathleen Marie (née O’Brien) and his three daughters, Ellen (Patrick Roman) of Larchmont; Laura (Stephen Comstock) of Wellesley, Massachusetts; and Kara (Robert Madden) of Watertown, Connecticut. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Luke McCarthy, Eliza Kenneally and Anna Lynch Roman; Andrew Lawrence and Lily Margaret Comstock; and Conor Lawrence and Laurel Marie O’Brien Madden. He was excited to meet his eighth grandchild, due in July. Larry also had a loving extended family.

Born in Plattsburgh on March 18, 1947 to Anne (née Lynch) and Milton Zarchin, Larry was raised in Inwood. A graduate of All Hallows High School in the Bronx in 1964, Larry graduated from Marquette University in 1968 and the Medical College of Wisconsin in 1972. He completed his internal medicine residency at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and a residency in neurology at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic. He also researched and trained in the use of botulinum toxic treatment at the Neurological Institute of Columbia University.

Larry began practicing neurology in Fairfax, Virginia in 1977 and was a founding partner of the Neurology Center of Fairfax in 1982. Larry specialized in movement disorders and degenerative diseases of the brain and was routinely recognized by the Washingtonian and other publications as a top neurologist. He served as the clinical assistant professor of neurology at Georgetown University School of Medicine, and at the time of his retirement in 2007, was the section head-elect for general neurology of the American Academy of Neurology. He was certified to practice by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, the American Academy of Neurology and the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine. He was a member of the American Medical Association, the Medical Society of Virginia and the American Academy of Neurology.

Larry’s family spent summers on the Island since the 1950s and purchased a home on Wesley Avenue in 1960. Larry loved the Island. During the summer, he and Kathy watched their daughters compete in swim races at the Shelter Island Heights Beach Club and sailing regattas at the Shelter Island Yacht Club. He also walked his daughters down the aisle at their weddings.

He and Kathy moved from northern Virgina to the Island full time in the spring of 2007.

His family said Larry loved reading and learning French and brought his French books wherever he went, wearing out the bindings and filling the margins with comments. He loved dancing with his bride and singing “I’ll Take You Home Again, Kathleen,” as he whirled her around the house. He embraced each day and loved every blessed moment spent with his family: playing in the pool; hosting barbecues at the Beach Club; fishing and motoring on his boat, Survivor; and reading bedtime stories on the porch. He enjoyed walking Ashby, his loyal companion dog. He was a lover of classical and Broadway music and a fan of Marquette basketball.

According to his family, he was forever faithful to his Catholic beliefs, reading daily Psalms and living a life of devout faith. He was kind, humble and served others — as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and supporter of many charities and organizations, especially the Shelter Island Library, the Ambulance Foundation and East End Hospice.

After his first stem cell transplant in 2007, Larry asked his physicians when he could return to the Shelter Island Library and he did, wearing gloves and a mask. He appreciated the dedicated staff; they became a special part of his recovery. He also valued the caring volunteers of the Ambulance Foundation and supported East End Hospice, volunteering at its biennial fundraiser. His family said East End Hospice provided Larry with quality care in the final days of his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to these organizations in his memory.

There will be a celebration of Larry’s life on Saturday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle. His first cousin, Father Philip Dabney, will celebrate the Mass with Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment will be private.