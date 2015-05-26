Peconic Bay Power Squadron observes Safe Boating Week

The Peconic Bay Power Squadron kicked off its National Safe Boating Week at Strong’s Marine in Mattituck with a “Ready, Set, Wear It” campaign to encourage use of lifejackets. Participants were part of of an attempt to break a world record for the most life jackets worn at one time. Those participating were from around the world, including boaters from the United States, Australia, Brazil, Finland, Canada and Japan.

The contest demonstated the many different life jacket options available to today’s boaters.

The program also included flare demonstrations and other safe boating practices.

At a dinner meeting later in May in Riverhead, the members heard from a SeaTown International spokeman and got a demonstration of light wieth suspender style inflatable life jackets that many boaters prefer.

Whether the life jacket wearing record was broken is still being determined, according to public relations officer Glen Sherman.

j.lane@sireporter.com