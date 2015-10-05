Kidnapping and mischief at the Senior Center

We will show the comedy, “Ruthless People,” next Wednesday, May 13 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center.

In the movie, Sam Stone, an aptly named meanie, is played by Danny DeVito. Sam is married to Barbara, played by Bette Midler, who is a little spoiled by the rich life provided by her philandering husband.

She does not really pay attention to him as long as she gets what she wants and needs. Barbara has become shrill as the pounds and years have piled on. Sam plots to kill her in his fantasies because he does not wish to give away his riches in a divorce. Suddenly, Barbara is kidnapped by an inept couple, Ken and Sandy Kessler, played by Judge Reinhold and Helen Slater.

The kidnappers demand a ransom and threaten to kill her. When Sam hears this welcoming news, he cries tears of joy. His abrasive wife is being held captive in the basement of the hapless couple. Barbara hates the food she is served, she is bored and complains all the time.

Sam is contacted again, the kidnappers lower the ransom and threaten Barbara’s life again. Sam still will not pay. He breaks out the wine and celebrates.

Barbara finally turns on an old television set and can only get an exercise program. Out of sheer boredom, she starts to exercise with the trainer in the program. After a few days her clothes begin to get ripe, so the lady kidnapper offers her some of the fashions she has designed and sewn. Barbara has lost weight and can wear the sample size. What joy!

“Ruthless People” has so many outlandish twists and turns you will want to see this film over and over. It never gets stale.

Join Maggie and me at the Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, May 13 at 2:30 p.m. We will supply the snacks and drinks, you bring your funny bone and a smile.