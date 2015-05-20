Jo-Ann Robotti takes Manor post

Jo-Ann Robotti has been named interim executive director of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

In an announcement Tuesday evening, the Manor said Ms. Robotti would assume the post while a search for a permanent director continues.

The post has remained vacant since January, when Cara Loriz resigned in January to relocate with her family to the West Coast. Ms. Loriz was a former editor of the Reporter, and Ms. Robotti has a Reporter connection, writing many feature articles over the years for the newspaper.

A professional development and marketing coach serving clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofit organizations, Ms. Robotti is active in the Island community, including being president of the Board of Directors of the Shelter Island Public Library. Under her leadership, the library had a successful fundraising campaign, the first in its 125-year history, resulting in a $1.3 million renovation.

“Sylvester Manor is so fortunate to have Jo-Ann joining our organization and leading our talented staff,” said Sylvester Manor Board President Sam Seymour. “Jo-Ann’s extensive business experience and managerial skills, combined with her deep roots on Shelter Island, make her a perfect fit for the Manor. We thank Jo-Ann for stepping into this important role.”

Ms. Robotti holds a masters of business administration in marketing from Columbia University and a bachelors of arts with distinction in finance and management from Simmons College.