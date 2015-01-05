Hudson City supports The Retreat

Hudson City Savings Bank of East Hampton presented a $10,000 check to The Retreat this week to support the organization’s financial literacy and self-sufficiency program. The Retreat assists families throughout the East End who are experiencing abusive situations with a host of services from relocating women and children who need to flee an abusive situation to offering counseling services to the entire family — sometimes together and other times individually.

Its Hope Heels program offers workshops to train clients in personal finance and professional and personal development.

“The mission of Hope Heels is to help survivors identify and call upon their strengths, talents and intrinsic motivation to arrive at a sustainable career tack and to obtain comprehensive knowledge of personal finance and resources to arrive at financial self sufficiency, according to Retreat Executive Director Loretta Davis.

“The Retreat is honored to have the support of an institution as community-minded as Hudson City Savings Bank,” she said. Clients will “significantly benefit” from the generosity of the of the money, “learning to gain independence and develop skills which will serve them throughout their lives,” she said.

In other Retreat news, the 20th Annual All Against Abuse Summer Soirée will be held Saturday, June 20, between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. at the Ross School Lower Campus Field House.

The event includes a cocktail reception, cuisine provided by Chef Collette of Inn Spot on the Bay, silent and live auctions award presentations and speaker along with entertainment by DJ MKL of Jarrell Entertainment.

For tickets call Maggie Goldfarb at 329-4398 or email mgoldfarb@theretreatinc.org.

j.lane@sireporter.com