Honoring four centuries of motherhood at the Manor

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend at Sylvester Manor on Saturday, May 9 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. with “Mother’s Treasures,” honoring mothers past and present.

Special guided tours of the 1737 Manor House will include a rare glimpse of collected and handmade Sylvester family heirlooms spanning hundreds of years, including christening gowns, cradles and high chairs, antique toys, exquisite needlework, vintage photographs and more.

After the tour, everyone is invited to enjoy a spot of tea and delight in the beautiful spring blossoms abounding in the garden and on the grounds.

The cost of the event is $10 per person, free for children 14 and under. Strollers cannot be accommodated on historic house tours.

To learn more or reserve a spot on the tour, call 749-0626 or email info@sylvestermanor.org. For tour reservations, leave your name, contact information and the number of people in your group.