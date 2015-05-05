Have mercy! Island girls rolling to a remarkable finish

On April 30 the Shelter Island JV girls softball team traveled to Smithtown Christian, and played their closest game of the season. But close — for these girls — was winning 15-7.

Looking back, however, the win didn’t came as easily as the score would indicate.

Smithtown Christian plays very good defense, and the Knights went ahead 5-2 early on and held the lead into the 5th inning. However, after Lauren Gurney pointed out an illegal move in the Smithtown Christian pitcher’s form, she had to recalibrate and had a tough 5th inning, allowing the Islanders to pile on the runs.

The game went the full 7 innings, the first time that Shelter Island, during this remarkable undefeated season, hasn’t ended the game in the 5th due to the “mercy” rule.

But Coach Ian Kanarvogel isn’t in full celbratory mode just yet. He noted that the last game of the season on May 12 will be a tough one. It will be against the Knights on their home field and without power hitter Margaret Michalak, who is out with a knee injury.

The Monday, May 4 home game against Wyandanch was a late affair. Originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. the visiting team arrived two hours late after unavoidable delays from athletes and a mistaken visit to the ferry in Orient Point. The Islanders stayed loose, enjoying the sun and doing some extra pitching and fielding practice, until a game of Red Rover broke out just before the Wyandanch bus pulled in.

The game featured home runs, excellent defensive plays and highlighted the growth of the young players. The 14-0 victory pulled the Island girls softball team to an 11-0 record as they enter the homestretch of the season.

The first inning went quickly as Shawna Goody got two strike outs and a Kenna McCarthy to Emily Hyatt throw caught the runner at first. Wyandanch’s defense was also hot, and four batters later, the Island was back on defense.

Wyandanch showed some power at the plate as their big hitter crushed a ball down the third base line, but although she advanced around the bases, she was thrown out at home on her inside-the-park try. A quick double play ended their scoring chances.

The bottom of second featured hustle on the bases. Julia Labrozzi got the first home run of the game, driving in two runs. Despite some heads up plays by the Wyandanch shortstop, the Islanders jumped out to a 4-0 lead at end of 2nd inning.

Goody collected two more strikeouts in the 3rd, and an excellent backpedaling play by Phoebe Starzee to catch a just-out-of-the-infield fly ball ended the inning.

The third inning continued the Island’s scoring run. Speedy Emma Gallagher was the pinch runner for catcher Kelly Colligan, and made short work of her time on the diamond, stealing her way around the bases for a run. Emily Strauss got her bat in motion, getting on base with a nice single. Goody also put her mark on the game with a homerun to run the score to 14-0.

With several of the older student-athletes leaving by 7 p.m. to attend an AP exam review and Melissa Frasco injured in a play at home plate, Lily Garrison suited up to catch Goody in the 4th. In a terrific play, Garrison came down the third base line to hold an aggressive Wyandanch player on third, but the crafty runner got by her. Quick thinking by Labrozzi at the third and Goody’s fleet feet beat the runner to home, ending the inning and Wyandanch’s hope of breaking the shutout.

Sarah Lewis pitched in the 5th for Goody, who jammed her thumb on the great defensive effort. Lewis’s fast pitches made short work of the side. The first player was thrown out at first. The second hitter popped up a foul ball, and Garrison made a great scrambling catch on a foul tip for the second out. Lewis closed out the game with a strikeout and Wyandanch headed home.

The season is entering the home stretch. The team will be home on May 7 against Stony Brook and the following Monday, May 11 is the last home game with the senior players will be honored at 3:45 p.m..

Come on down to celebrate their great season!